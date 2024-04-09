The Bitumen Beyond Combustion Series, Part 3 – Energy Carbons

In Part 1 and Part 2 of this multi-part series, Paolo Bomben, director of Bitumen Beyond Combustion (BBC) at Alberta Innovates, may have identified asphalt binder as the bitumen beyond combustion (BBC) product having “the greatest potential of achieving commercial success” in the short and longer term because “there are no obvious technological barriers” to expanding its production.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more