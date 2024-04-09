EverWind Completes FEED For Green Hydrogen Project In Nova Scotia

EverWind Fuels completed a front-end engineering design (FEED) and front-end loading engineering (FEL-3) with Black & Veatch for its Phase 1 green hydrogen to green ammonia project in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more