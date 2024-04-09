Clean Prosperity Releases Detailed Research Report On Canada’s CCUS Potential

An in-depth research report by Clean Prosperity has found that Canada has approximately 389 gigatonnes (Gt) of potential geological carbon storage space that could provide a significant opportunity for carbon capture, utilization and storage [CCUS].

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more