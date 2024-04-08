Supporting Innovation – A Call To Industry For The Alberta Upstream Petroleum Research Fund

As stakeholders in the energy sector, Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) is aware of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

In today's world, where sustainability and efficiency are crucial, industry players must come together and invest in innovative solutions that address pressing environmental concerns and drive our industry's future. The Alberta Upstream Petroleum Research Fund (AUPRF) program is supported by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), Alberta Energy and Minerals, and Alberta Environment and Protected Areas. PTAC is reaching out to urge Producers to consider making voluntary contributions to the research fund, administered by PTAC.

AUPRF: Driving Collaborative Innovation

The AUPRF program is a collaborative research and innovation fund that addresses the most pressing environmental concerns and operational regulatory challenges within the oil and gas industry. Over the years, the program has initiated numerous projects that have leveraged collective action to drive environmental stewardship, technological advancements, and operational efficiencies, saving producers over $125 million in operating costs annually. Notable projects that benefited from past AUPRF funding include:

Evaluation of Reclamation Practices on Peatland Wellsites

Assessing Weeds on Reclaimed Sites for Streamlining Certifications

Alternative Products for Well Remediation and Closure

Quantification of Methane Emissions in Stationary Engine Exhaust and Best Management Practices for Mitigation

Use of Pileated Woodpecker Nest Cavities and Artificial Nests by Migratory Birds

Alberta Water Tool Open Access

To view more about AUPRF’s performance highlights, click here for the 2022/2023 AUPRF Annual Report.

Industry’s Role in Shaping the Future

Contributing to the AUPRF is a way for industry players to shape the industry’s future. By investing in innovative solutions and collaborative research, the industry can address pressing environmental regulatory concerns and drive operational efficiencies. Potential contributors to the AUPRF stand to benefit significantly. Beyond accessing detailed project information and best management practices through the AUPRF Technical Library, industry staff can actively set research priorities, ensuring that initiatives align with their companies’ strategic objectives. Furthermore, organizations will receive public recognition for their financial support, reaffirming their commitment to sustainable development within the energy sector.

The AUPRF recently sent a letter to key stakeholders in the energy industry requesting their support. The letter was signed by Larry Kaumeyer, Deputy Minister of Alberta Energy and Minerals; Sherri Wilson, Deputy Minister of Alberta Environment and Protected Areas; Lisa Baiton, President and CEO of CAPP; and Tristan Goodman, President of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada. The letter urged industry players to consider making voluntary contributions to AUPRF, as this would allow them to shape the industry's future, address environmental concerns, and improve operational efficiencies. To reference the support letter for more details, click here.

What’s in Store for 2024

AUPRF will remain committed to addressing the priorities of the industry, with a particular focus on key projects that address regulatory issues such as methane slip, well integrity research, and evidence-based thresholds for soil remediation. The recently completed project on methane slip has already led to the development of best practices to optimize engine performance and reduce emissions. The program is now moving forward with a Methane slip technology project that is expected to significantly reduce methane emissions. AUPRF is also funding technology developers to seek improvements in alternatives to cement for closing wells, along with the procedures required to place those products in the correct areas to seal off methane emissions. Furthermore, industry and government are exploring whether the current thresholds for soil contaminants are risk-based and informed by field research to determine the impacts on plants and animals, which will help establish evidence-based thresholds for soil remediation.

Join Us in Driving Change

PTAC extends its gratitude for industry's consideration of supporting the Alberta Upstream Petroleum Research Fund. Contributions will catalyze innovation and pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for industry and the planet. For further information on how organizations can get involved, please contact Tannis Such, Director of Environmental Research at PTAC. For information on calculating your AUPRF funding, please contact Anila Kaceli, Financial Reporting & Operations Advisor at the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Contact information:

- Tannis Such, Director, Environmental Research, PTAC, at 403-218-7703 or tsuch@ptac.org

- Anila Kaceli, Financial Reporting & Operations Advisor, AER, at 403-297-6985 or anila.kaceli@aer.ca

For more information on the AUPRF program, please click here.

Together, let's shape a brighter tomorrow through collaborative action and innovation.

Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) is a neutral, not-for-profit association dedicated to managing and facilitating innovation, cooperative research, technology advancement, demonstration, and implementation for a responsible Canadian hydrocarbon energy industry.