Oilsands Developer Will Pay $390,000 Related To A Workplace Fatality

On April 4 in the Fort McMurray Court of Justice, Syncrude Canada Ltd. pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more