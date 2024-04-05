Search
Cleantech
Gas/LNG
New Energy
Upstream

Political Winds Shifting On Energy And Environment, Says Former CAPP President

After nearly a decade of focusing almost entirely on transitioning away from oil and gas use to combat climate change, the Canadian public and many politicians are now putting a priority on affordability and reliability of energy supplies, according to Tim McMillan, former Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!