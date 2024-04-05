Headwater Q1 Output In Line With Guidance

Headwater Exploration Inc. reported first quarter average production volumes of approximately 19,500 boe/d, which are in line with guidance and on trend to meet previously announced annualized production guidance of 20,000 boe/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more