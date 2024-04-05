Learn All About CCUS With This Comprehensive Course Bundle

Get a holistic view of CCUS by taking our two live courses together. Save 25% when you bundle! Get started here.

Our Carbon Capture in Practice: Technical Considerations and Cost Analysis course, developed by industry expert Wayne Monnery, will provide a technical overview of carbon capture technologies and their readiness. By combining key cost and technology data with practical implementation insights, this course will prepare you to support your next carbon capture project.

This course is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT live via ZOOM.

The CCUS Essentials for Energy Leaders course developed by globally recognized CCUS expert Richard Baker will provide discussion around key considerations for carbon utilization and storage. Using major CCUS projects as case studies, you will gain an understanding of the economics and risks associated with choosing and managing reservoirs for carbon storage.

This course is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT live via ZOOM.

