Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Down 1

The U.S. rig count is down one from last week to 620 with oil rigs up two to 508, gas rigs down two to 110 and miscellaneous rigs down one to two.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more