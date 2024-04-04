Pembina Pipeline Outlines Capital Costs For Cedar LNG

Cedar LNG has completed a detailed Class III level capital cost estimate of approximately US$3.4 billion (gross), including US$2.3 billion (gross), or approximately 70 per cent, which is under a fixed-price, lump-sum agreement.

