NanosTech’s Nanocatalyst: ‘Game-Changing’ Oilsands Pilot To Cut Emissions, Boost Recovery

NanosTech is collaborating with a prominent oilsands producer on a pilot project at Christina Lake that aims to greatly reduce emissions and steam-to-oil ratios, proving the revolutionary quality of the Calgary-based company’s patented nanocatalyst process, says chief executive officer Myles McGovern.

