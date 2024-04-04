NanosTech’s Nanocatalyst: ‘Game-Changing’ Oilsands Pilot To Cut Emissions, Boost Recovery

NanosTech is collaborating with a prominent oilsands producer on a pilot project at Christina Lake that aims to greatly reduce emissions and steam-to-oil ratios, proving the revolutionary quality of the Calgary-based company’s patented nanocatalyst process, says chief executive officer Myles McGovern.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.