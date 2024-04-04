Carbon Management Critical To Continued Petrochemical Growth, Say Industry Leaders

Canada’s petrochemical sector has made progress cutting emissions but needs to continue investing in carbon management technologies to meet customer expectations, a panel of industry leaders said at the PetroChem Canada West conference on Monday.

