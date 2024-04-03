TC Energy Appoints Sean O’Donnell As Chief Financial Officer

TC Energy Corporation has appointed Sean O’Donnell, currently senior vice-president, capital markets and corporate planning, to succeed Joel Hunter as executive vice-president and chief financial officer effective May 15, 2024.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more