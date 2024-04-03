Sinopec And TotalEnergies In Deal For Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has officially inked a landmark heads of agreement with TotalEnergies SE in Beijing, embarking on a joint venture to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from waste oils at one of Sinopec's refineries.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more