Maturing Shale Plays Will Increase Demand For Well Stimulations

As U.S. shale plays continue maturing, operators will need to drill and complete more and bigger wells just to keep production flat in the face of high decline rates, creating a growing well servicing market, company executives said in the year-end earnings calls.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more