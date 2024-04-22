Is Your WHP Data From SCADA Collecting Dust In The Vault?

There are thousands of SCADA installations in our oil industry collecting valuable wellhead pressure data that are ignored!

Have you heard from the boss saying “We are not in the business of science (data acquisition/analysis), but in the business of making money”? Well, here are the benefits of utilizing SCADA data, that PMG would be glad to offer:

Illustrate why your well is under-performing, is it because? Poor reservoir quality (low permeability)? Is the frac design not properly optimized? Is the frac execution inefficient? Is it because well interference (Parent/child wells)? Evaluate production improvement options, including: Determine the optimum well spacing; large spacing will result in leave behind by-based gas/oil. Too small well spacing will results in reduced well productivity and EUR because of well interference. Evaluate present frac efficiency including; frac half-length, conductivity, and number of frac stages. Evaluate the benefits of infill drilling vs well refracing for pad drilling. Prepare various production sensitivity analyses for various optimization options.

Our staff are highly experienced and use the most sophisticated software’s features including both analytical and numerical tools to help maximize production and EUR. Please contact us to illustrate how we can help.

Saad Ibrahim, President

Cell: (403) 616-8330

www.petromgt.com

Email: saad@petromgt.com