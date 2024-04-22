CI Launches Energy Transition Forum & Expo In Calgary

Canadian Institute's Energy Transition Forum & Expo is a dynamic platform for professionals engaged in energy transition, carbon management, hydrogen development, sustainability, and energy policy and looking to reduce carbon emissions and pivot their business and operations towards cleaner energy solutions.

Driven by the key experts from Cenovus, Pieridae Energy, The Transition Accelerator, Sky Fire Energy, Heartland Generation, Solas Energy Inc., Equitable Origin, Canadian Heavy Oil Association, Emissions Reduction Alberta, and more, this program will provide real-world case studies and applicable strategies to implement at your organization and transition your business to zero emissions now.

Some of the hot topics include:

• Commercial applications of CCUS and carbon conversion in the drive to net zero

• How the oil and gas sector is tackling the challenge of secure and low-emissions energy

• The latest advancements in hydrogen and plans to develop a local hydrogen economy

• Insight from the power sector and views on electrification and meeting demand growth, reliability and affordability

• The viability of Small Modular Reactors (SMR’s) to supply non-emitting energy in many different industries

• Future-fuel enabled power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage and other innovations to deliver increased efficiency and reliability

This two-part Forum & Expo will serve as a pivotal platform for a dialogue and collaboration between those who oversee energy transition in their companies and the next generation of game changers, showcasing the latest innovations in clean energy and carbon capture. Seize the opportunity to network and benchmark with the leading energy companies, experience the demos of the latest technologies, and gain practical strategies from those at the forefront of the energy transition in Canada.

