Carbon Upcycling Delivers First 200 Tonnes of CO2-Enhanced Fly Ash To BURNCO

Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Inc. announced the first delivery in 2024 of 200 tonnes of CO2-enhanced fly ash to BURNCO Rock Products, Ltd. (BURNCO), a leading supplier of construction materials, as part of an initiative to deploy low-carbon concrete in the City of Calgary.

