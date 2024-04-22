B.C. Gas Operators Getting Ready For LNG Canada

Gas well licensing, drilling, and production are climbing in B.C. in anticipation of the launch of LNG Canada early next year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more