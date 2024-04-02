Saturn Sells Non-Core Deer Mountain Property

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with a private operator to sell its non-core Deer Mountain property in North Alberta for cash of $27 million, less customary closing adjustments.

