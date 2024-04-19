Water Sharing Deal In Place To Respond To Drought: Alberta Government

While recent snowfall has helped, the province’s winter snowpack remains below average, many rivers are lower than normal and multiple reservoirs are below capacity.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more