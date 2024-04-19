Identify Scope 3 Emissions Across Your Supply Chain

A new course teaches organizations how to assess risks along their supply chains to incorporate sustainable practices into their operations.

Course developers Frank McShane and Craig Stenhouse, founders of Shift Critical, discuss the critical need to create, maintain and manage a sustainable supply chain on Thursday, June 6, 2024. They will be joined by special guests Eric Westrom and Allan To, President, CEO – Supply Chain Canada West.

“Supply chains are incredibly complex,” said McShane. “You can’t look at an organization and assess its impact unless you really understand the supply chain and the role of supply chains in contributing to those impacts and opportunities.”

McShane said many companies do not really understand how extensive their supply chains are because they are dealing with Tier 1 suppliers.

“Companies are having to get to grips with their supply chain and how it is organized and the impacts in a way they have not had to do in the past,” he said.

In Sustainable Supply Chains, participants will learn how to align corporate strategy with current sustainability commitments and future business goals, and conduct appropriate risk assessment within their supply chains.

“The Modern Slavery Act, which came into law last year, is really a precursor, a sign of things to come, because we are going to see stronger regulations with respect to supply chains,” said McShane.

