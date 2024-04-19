Express Canada Pipeline To Hold Open Season
Express Pipeline Limited Partnership, by its General Partner, Express Pipeline Ltd. (“Express Canada”), a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., is holding an Open Season to contract existing available capacity on the Express Canada pipeline, for service originating at Hardisty, Alberta, to delivery points on the Express Pipeline LLC pipeline in the United States.
Open Season Process
The Open Season will begin at 12 p.m. MDT on April 11, 2024 and ends at 12 p.m. MDT on May 15, 2024.
Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the Open Season documents, including the Open Season Procedures and the Transportation Services Agreement, are required to execute a confidentiality agreement (CA).
Inquiries about the Open Season
All inquiries about the Open Season or CA submissions should be directed to:
Katie Robertson
Manager, Business Development
Phone: (587)-439-9631
Email: Katie.Robertson@enbridge.com