Notice Of Scheduling Of Hearing

Proceeding ID 425

Long Run Exploration Ltd. Regulatory Appeal of the decision to issue the October 5, 2022 – Notice of Security Deposit Owing

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) will hold a public hearing for a regulatory appeal of the AER’s decision to issue the October 5, 2022 – Notice of Security Deposit Owing. The hearing will be held at the AER’s Govier Hall, 250, 5th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, starting on June 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. The hearing will be videocast here.

Should members of the public choose to observe the hearing in-person they should be aware that they may be captured in the live steam video.

The live stream video of the hearing will not be recorded and will not be available for viewing later. The transcripts are the official record of the hearing and will be posted on the AER’s website.

The AER issued a notice of hearing on April 17, 2023, and has received requests to participate in response to that notice. All parties must be present to register at the start of the hearing.

Description of the Proceeding

On October 26, 2022, the AER received a request for regulatory appeal by Long Run Exploration Ltd. (Long Run) of the AER’s October 5, 2022, decision requiring Long Run to pay security under section 1.100(2)(c) of the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules (OGCR). The security deposit was to account for the outstanding liability attributed to the failure to achieve the closure work approved in Long Run’s Closure Plan as set out in the AER’s 2021 Area Based Closure Program (ABC Program).

The AER granted the requested for the regulatory appeal on February 15, 2023.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether the AER should confirm, vary, suspend or revoke its decision to issue the Notice of Security Deposit Owing to Long Run.

Where can I find information about the hearing?

To receive a copy of the hearing materials, view the materials in person, or find out more about AER procedures, contact the AER hearing coordinator.

Contacts

Elaine Arruda, Hearing Coordinator

Alberta Energy Regulator

Suite 1000, 250 – 5 Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R4

Email: Hearing.Services@aer.ca

Phone: 403-297-7365