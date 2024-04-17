Pathways Pre-FID Field, Outreach Work Continues To Move Forward

While the Pathways Alliance has begun the regulatory application process for its proposed, and massive, foundational carbon capture and storage project, that doesn’t mean field and other behind-the-scenes work has been ratcheted down until decisions are rendered by government.
