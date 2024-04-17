Optimizing Energy Infrastructure Development With Digital Requirements Platforms

Quickly improve and optimize your internal processes

Owner-operators of existing energy and chemical plants must grapple with three disruptive megatrends: stiff emissions reduction targets, steady 2% annual global energy consumption growth and ultra-volatile commodity markets.



To successfully navigate these challenges while increasing production and profits, plant owner-operators must integrate their production processes. By incorporating advanced cloud-based digital technologies, your engineering and production teams will gain end-to-end visibility into your plant’s production processes while being empowered with data-driven insights that enable continuous improvements in planning, scheduling, quality and efficiency.

In this on-demand webinar, Steffan Wiersing, Senior Systems Engineer at Shell plc demonstrates how cost-effective requirements management tools quickly improve engineering efficiency across the project lifecycle in energy and process businesses.

Watch the webinar to learn how our requirements management solution:

Simplifies management of large numbers of complex requirements and specifications across projects, facilities and enterprises

Dramatically improves business execution, reduces costs and saves time

Can be deployed quickly and is easy to learn, providing companies and employees with short time-to-value

Is an ideal starting point for a business’s digital transformation journey

Corporate Summary:

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. SiemensDigital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.