Global Helium Confirms Second Helium Discovery On Manyberries Trend

Global Helium Corp. updated its exploratory well at 10-08-012-04W4/00 situated on the farm-in land block of Perpetual Energy Inc. along the Manyberries helium trend near the Medicine Hat region of southeast Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more