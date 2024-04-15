STEP Energy Services – Proud STARS Supporter

FOR EXTERNAL DISTRIBUTION

April 9, 2024 – As a leading provider of deep capacity coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing services, fluid pumping and nitrogen industrial services across North America, STEP Energy Services is committed to delivering an Exceptional Client Experience (ECE). Our core values – Safety, Trust, Execution, and Possibilities – have guided our operations and fostered partnerships over the past decade.

STARS Air Ambulance plays a critical role in providing timely, life-saving support for the energy sector, its workforce, and the communities in which we live and operate. As a non-profit organization, STARS relies on partnerships and donations to fulfill its mission, ensuring that critical medical services are readily available to those who need them most.

Steve Glanville, President, and CEO of STEP Energy Services, shared, “Supporting STARS isn’t just about charity – it’s about saving lives. Their fast response and advanced technology ensure that in times of crisis, help is never far away. It’s a vital investment in the safety and well-being of our community.”

On April 6, STEP proudly sponsored and attended the 30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala, where a record-breaking $1.6 million was raised for STARS, supporting vital services across Western Canada. This substantial contribution reaffirms our dedication to supporting STARS and ensuring ongoing lifesaving services for those in need. We were honored to join forces with industry leaders in supporting STARS, guaranteeing crucial aid for both our industry and communities.