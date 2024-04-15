Meeting Global Demand With Canadian LNG Exports Participate At Canada Gas Exhibition & Conference

As energy producing countries take steps to lower their emissions, Canadian natural gas and low carbon LNG will begin to be exported in 2025 to countries with high energy demands.

Canada Gas Exhibition & Conference will provide a platform for the gas ecosystem to discover new domestic economic opportunities while scaling up its LNG export capacity internationally to remain competitive in the global LNG economy.

From Woodfibre and Fortis BC project updates to emerging careers in LNG and four high level strategic roundtables, clean energy leaders from First Nations, government, and industry will convene in Vancouver for pivotal conversations on how Canada can become a global gas leader.

With 85+ expert speakers, 85 strategic and technical sessions, and three days of premier networking, over 500 conference delegates will connect, in Vancouver, Canada, on May 7-9, 2024, to discover the industry’s latest innovations.

Exhibition

The exhibition floor serves as a platform for innovative engagement and enhanced connectivity, while providing the stage to redefine the energy conversation.

With participation from key players across the entire Canadian & global value chain. The Canada Gas Exhibition & Conference provides a unique business opportunity for stakeholders to meet and showcase the latest Natural Gas and LNG innovative technologies, equipment, products and services.

Knowledge Bars

Enjoy state-of-the-art technical presentations on the show floor. The Knowledge Bars will provide attendees with an accessible route to learning about the latest technologies being employed by innovators in the gas, LNG, and hydrogen space. Featuring presentations such as:

Basic Rules for Sampling. How to Fix Common Grab Sampling Deficiencies

Carbon Capture and Sequestration in Canada – Application of New Seismic Technologies for Injection Hub Planning, Target Reservoirs Monitoring

Terminal Towage: Creating Value, Supporting Reconciliation & Minimising Environmental Impact

Eliminating Voluntarily Vented/Flared Gas Volumes Across the Gas Processing Value Chain

And more

VIEW FULL KNOWLEDGE BAR PROGRAM

Strategic Conference

The Canada Gas Exhibition & Conference strategic conference will position Canada as an LNG export ready energy provider – accelerating the nation’s path to net zero fostering international and domestic economic security while empowering Indigenous communities.

Uncover natural gas solutions propelling Canada forward as a symbol of stability and environmental responsibility, as the nation prepares to play a substitutional tole in supporting international energy security.

New for this year: panel discussions on how hydrogen, bunkering, and marine storage are helping create a clean energy future.

VIEW ALL STRATEGIC CONFERENCE SPEAKERS

Featuring Four Conference Pillars:

Canada’s Opportunity

Canada has one of the world’s most abundant supplied of natural gas, the world’s most in demand fuel. As long as cheap Russian gas was available, there was less demand in Europe for LNG from North America, and the demand for North American gas from Asia remains high. Canada also has abundant and diverse feedstocks for hydrogen production, where demand is skyrocketing. The time is now for Canada to show leadership on the world’s stage and showcase its energy potential to the world.

Energy Transition and Sustainability

With growing global emphasis on sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the role of natural gas and hydrogen in Canada's energy transition is vital. It is imperative to continue the collaborative approach we’re taking on clean technologies, carbon capture and storage, methane emissions reduction, and the integration of natural gas into a low-carbon energy mix.

Authentic Project Partnerships

Cedar LNG is positioned to be the largest, First Nation majority-owned project in Canada. The floating LNG facility in Kitimat will have a liquefaction capacity of 400 million standard cubic feet per day and received approval from the BC Environmental Assessment Office. Capacity building still needs to be addressed and how we promote greater understanding and awareness between the energy industry and First Nations.

LNG and Hydrogen Market Integration

LNG and hydrogen can complement each other in Canada's energy mix. There is potential for using LNG as a feedstock for hydrogen production and the feasibility of integrating hydrogen into existing LNG infrastructure, and potential synergies with existing LNG storage and transportation systems.

Bunkering and Storage

With major industry players announcing plans for LNG bunkering and storage operations, bunkering is becoming a viable fuel storage option for the global shipping industry as an alternative to electrification. Locations such as the Port of Vancouver, the Port of Tacoma, and the Panama Canal, are becoming popular bunkering destinations and are expanding as the global shipping industry continues to evolve.

Marine Logistics

As the marine industry looks to achieve the emissions reductions targets set by The International Maritime Organization (IMO), hydrogen is emerging as a viable low-carbon fuel source. New technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum engineering are providing advanced data analytics to an evolving industry that is becoming more operationally efficient.

VIEW STRATEGIC CONFERENCE PROGRAM

Join the Canada Gas Ecosystem

What’s Included in Your Delegate Pass?

Unlimited access to 3 days of in-depth industry conference sessions – Discuss how Canada can address global energy demands through its natural gas sector.

– Discuss how Canada can address global energy demands through its natural gas sector. Access to the exhibition hall – Immerse yourself in 100 exhibits featuring cutting-edge technologies on the show floor where industry professionals demonstrate the future of gas innovations.

– Immerse yourself in 100 exhibits featuring cutting-edge technologies on the show floor where industry professionals demonstrate the future of gas innovations. Connect with top leaders within the gas sector – Enjoy numerous networking opportunities, including the Industry Pub Night Reception on the first evening.

– Enjoy numerous networking opportunities, including the Industry Pub Night Reception on the first evening. Daily complimentary lunches and refreshments for all delegate pass holders.

for all delegate pass holders. Access to exclusive events including Industry Pub Night and Exhibition Floor Party.

REGISTER AS A DELEGATE HERE