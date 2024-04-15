Licence Counts Decline In Q1; B.C.’s New Well Approvals Outstrip Saskatchewan’s Count

There was a 15 per cent decrease in the licensing of new wells in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the year-prior period, with more wells licensed in British Columbia than in Saskatchewan over the three-month period.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more