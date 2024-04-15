Express Canada Pipeline To Hold Open Season

Express Pipeline Limited Partnership, by its General Partner, Express Pipeline Ltd. (“Express Canada”), a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., is holding an Open Season to contract existing available capacity on the Express Canada pipeline, for service originating at Hardisty, Alberta, to delivery points on the Express Pipeline LLC pipeline in the United States.

Open Season Process

The Open Season will begin at 12 p.m. MDT on April 11, 2024 and ends at 12 p.m. MDT on May 15, 2024.

Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the Open Season documents, including the Open Season Procedures and the Transportation Services Agreement, are required to execute a confidentiality agreement (CA).

Inquiries about the Open Season

All inquiries about the Open Season or CA submissions should be directed to:

Katie Robertson

Manager, Business Development

Phone: (587)-439-9631

Email: Katie.Robertson@enbridge.com