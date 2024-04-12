Paramount Disposes Portion Of Its Investment In The Common Shares Of NuVista

Paramount Resources Ltd. sold six million common shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. on April 11, 2024 by means of a block trade through the facilities of the TSX.

