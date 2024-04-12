IEA Lowers 2024 Oil Demand Growth Forecast

World oil demand growth continues to lose momentum, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with first quarter 2024 growth of 1.6 million bbls/d, 120,000 bbls/d below the previous forecast due to “exceptionally weak OECD deliveries,” it noted in its April oil report.

