Event Announcement: Methane Mitigation Canada Summit Returns To Calgary For 2024

In light of the Government of Canada’s recent proposal for new standards aimed at reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, the importance of refining best practices for detection, measurement, reporting, and reduction has reached unprecedented levels.

With a target to slash methane emissions from the sector by over 75% by 2030, the need for rapid and effective action is clear.

Returning for 2024, the Methane Mitigation Canada Summit will act as the perfect setting to address the actions needed to achieve these targets, enabling you to engage with leading experts to gain insights and collaborate on innovative solutions, leaving you equipped with the knowledge to seamlessly integrate improved methane management practices within your organization.

Taking pace at Hotel Arts, Calgary, from September 30 - October 2, 2024, join over 200 of your industry peers as we introduce 8 pre-summit workshops, a masterclass, 12 peer-led interactive discussion groups, dedicated tracks to personalize your experience and more for 2024. Find out more on the official event website.

Managing Emissions Across the Entire Natural Gas Value Chain to Mitigate Methane

Integrating COP28 Insights into National Industry Action for Methane Mitigation

Using LiDAR Technology to Detect, Locate, Quantify, and Image Gas Plumes

Satellite Solutions for Methane Detection and Measurement

Creating a Culture of Methane Mitigation in Oil Sands Production

The event also includes more dedicated networking time and real implementation case studies.

Hosted by Industrial Decarbonization Network.

