STARS Celebrates 30 Years Of Partnership With Enserva

The oil and gas industry has rallied behind STARS’ mission since the beginning – helping ensure that every Albertan, and beyond, no matter where they live, work or play has access to lifesaving care when it’s needed.

This April, STARS celebrated a major milestone in partnership with Enserva, formerly the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC), with the 30th anniversary of the Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala.

The STARS & Spurs Gala is Alberta’s longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta — bringing industry and community leaders together to raise over $21.5 million in support of STARS’ operations since its inception in 1994.

“STARS was built by the community, for the community, and has relied on the support of our allies to help us fulfill our mission of providing critical care, anywhere since the very beginning,” says Katherine Emberly, president and CEO of STARS. “For the last three decades, Enserva has been one of our most committed and generous allies, going above and beyond to ensure STARS can continue being there for the next patient.”

The signature event, which was held at the Telus Convention Centre in downtown Calgary, raised a record breaking $1.6 million during the 30th anniversary celebrations, all of which will support STARS’ in providing lifesaving care, wherever it’s needed.

“We are immensely proud and grateful of the partnership we have built with Enserva,” says Emberly. “The unwavering support we have received from the energy sector has allowed us to stand at the forefront of critical care in Canada, and enabled us to grow, innovate and implement new technologies that help us save lives, everyday.”

STARS would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the Enserva Board of Directors, Gurpreet Lail, president & CEO, Dirk LePoole, Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala Chair, and the entire Enserva committee for making this remarkable event possible.