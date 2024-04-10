Notice To Unknown Creditors: In The Matter Of The Notice Of Intention To Make A Proposal Of Kaden Energy Ltd. (“Kaden”)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on March 6, 2024, Kaden filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (“NOI”) pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, RSC 1985, c. B-3 and by order of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) dated April 2, 2024, a Claims Procedure Order was granted (the “Claims Procedure Order”), authorizing Kaden to conduct a claims procedure (the “Claims Procedure”). A copy of the Claims Procedure Order may be found on the Proposal Trustee’s website at: www.bdo.ca/kaden (the “Proposal Trustee’s Website”).

Any Person who believes they have a Claim against Kaden or its Directors or Officers shall submit their Claim in a Proof of Claim form (which can be found on the Proposal Trustee’s Website).

Proof of Claim forms can also be obtained by contacting the Proposal Trustee at the address below and providing particulars as to your name, address, facsimile number and e-mail address.

All Claimants MUST submit their Proof of Claim by submitting them to the Proposal Trustee by no later than 5:00 p.m. Calgary Time on April 19, 2024 (the “Claims Bar Date”) by prepaid registered mail, courier, personal delivery or electronic or digital transmission. All Proofs of Claim must be actually received by the Proposal Trustee before the Claims Bar Date, and may be sent to the following:

BDO Canada Limited

Proposal Trustee of Kaden Energy Ltd.

Suite 110, 5800 2 Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2H 0H2



Attention: Sahib Singh

Fax: 403.640.0591

Phone: 403.531.0531

Email: sahsingh@bdo.ca

CLAIMS WHICH ARE NOT RECEIVED BY THE PROPOSAL TRUSTEE BY THE CLAIMS BAR DATE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED FROM MAKING OR ENFORCING ANY CLAIM AGAINST ANY OF KADEN, ITS DIRECTORS OR ITS OFFICERS.

The publication of this Notice to Claimant, the solicitation of Proofs of Claim by the Proposal Trustee or Kaden, and/or the sending of a Proof of Claim by a Claimant to the Proposal Trustee, does not grant any Claimant or any Person standing in the NOI Proceedings or any rights under in the NOI filed in respect of the Kaden, its Directors or Officers.