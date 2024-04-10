geoLOGIC Adds Spec And Mix Volumes To NGL And Marketable Gas Volumes Datasets

More granular product data has been added to the NGL and Marketable Gas Volumes well datasets for Alberta sourced from Petrinex and made available within geoLOGIC’s core gDC solution.

Spec and Mix volumes for ethane, propane, butane, and pentane have been added. Additionally, sales gas data for unitized wells is now being associated with the UWI, making it easier to access the full production data for all wells.

“The additional product breakdown allows for more detailed analysis. The assignment of NGL volumes to the UWI makes it significantly easier to track ongoing and cumulative production,” said Bruce Hancock, Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC.

In March, geoLOGIC added the Petrinex NGL and Marketable Gas Volumes data. This dataset provides greater clarity on determining Condensate volumes for a well if Condensate has been recombined back into the gas stream for further processing, was reported as a GEV (gas equivalent volume) or summed as part of a well’s gas production.

The data integration was completed to geoLOGIC’s renowned high-quality standards. It is available today within geoLOGIC’s tabular data solution, the gDC.

With the release of the Alberta Well & Production update on Friday April 12, geoSCOUT will also have the sales gas data for unitized wells to enhance its original release of NGL and Marketable Gas Volumes. The next version release will add support for the Spec and Mix volumes.

For further details, contact our Solutions team at solutions@geologic.com or 403-648-1700.