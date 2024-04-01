U.S. Pressure Pumpers Could Face Market Share Battle

U.S. pressure pumpers are expecting a flat market in 2024, but at least one company plans to add spreads this year, which could end the pricing discipline that allowed the sector to recover from years of difficult financial and operating conditions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more