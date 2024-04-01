Pembina Pipeline Revises Guidance

In conjunction with closing of the Alliance/Aux Sable//NRGreen deal, Pembina Pipeline Corporation has updated its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $4.05 billion to $4.30 billion (previously $3.725 to $4.025 billion).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more