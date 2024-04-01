Parkland's Burnaby Refinery Returns To Normal Operations

Parkland Corporation’s Burnaby Refinery safely returned to normal operations on March 29, 2024, following an unplanned shutdown originating from extreme cold weather on Jan. 12.

