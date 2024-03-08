Kelt Output Climbs For Quarter, Year

Kelt Exploration Ltd.’s average production for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023 was 32,344 boe/d, up 15 per cent compared to average production of 28,036 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

