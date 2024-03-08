Headwater Reports Record Output; Advances Clearwater

Headwater Exploration Inc. reported record production of 19,939 boe/d (93 per cent heavy oil), an increase of 28 per cent over 2022 fourth quarter production of 15,546 boe/d (87 per cent heavy oil).

