AltaGas Says Q4 Global LPG Export Volumes Impacted By Ship Delays

Although the fourth quarter is a seasonally low quarter for exports, AltaGas Ltd. says liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) volumes shipped were below internal expectations due to delayed ship arrivals at its terminals in December, which were loaded in the first quarter of 2024.

