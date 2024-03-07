Total Energy Services Completes Acquisition Of Saxon

Total Energy Services Inc.’s subsidiary Savanna Energy Services Pty Ltd. has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. from SLB.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more