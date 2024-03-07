Surge Continues To Be Active Drilling Sparky, SE Saskatchewan

In the first half of 2024, Surge Energy Inc. continues to execute an active drilling program in both the Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core areas, with 29.7 net wells budgeted to be drilled.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more