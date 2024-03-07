Surge Continues To Be Active Drilling Sparky, SE Saskatchewan

In the first half of 2024, Surge Energy Inc. continues to execute an active drilling program in both the Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core areas, with 29.7 net wells budgeted to be drilled.
