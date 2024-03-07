Ovintiv Pushes Permian Efficiency Envelop Through Drilling And Completions Advances

Ovintiv Inc. continues finding ways to get more for less out of its Permian assets, reporting an 18 per cent improvement in capital efficiency over its original 2023 guidance, chief operating officer Greg Givens told analysts at the company’s year-end conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more