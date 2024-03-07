Fort McKay First Nation, Suncor Energy To Partner On Oilsands Development Opportunity

Fort McKay First Nation (FMFN) and Suncor Energy Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a prospective oilsands lease development opportunity on Fort McKay reserve lands in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and respectively Fort McKay First Nation Traditional Territory.

