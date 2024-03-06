Tourmaline Cutting 2024 Capex Due To Low Gas Prices

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is cutting forecast capital spending from $2.35 billion to $2.13 billion in 2024 due to current low natural gas prices, the company said in its year-end 2023 earnings report.

