Paramount Sells Non-Core Kaybob Assets

Paramount Resources Ltd. sold certain non-core assets in the Kaybob Region in February 2024 for cash proceeds of approximately $47 million and has retained a two per cent no-deduction gross overriding royalty on the undeveloped Montney acreage forming part of the assets.
