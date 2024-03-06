New U.S. Methane Rule Will Shut In Low Volume Wells, Says Devon Chief Executive

The U.S. federal government’s new methane emissions reduction rule will result in operators shutting in low volume wells rather than investing in upgrades or paying penalty fees, Devon Energy Corporation president and chief executive officer Rick Muncrief told analysts at the company’s year-end conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more